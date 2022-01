Montgomery County, TN– The Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station pit area, located at 1230 Highway Drive, will be closed on Tuesday, January 11th through Thursday, January 13th for site improvements.

The area is expected to re-open on Friday, January 14th at 7:00am. if there are no construction or weather delays.

The Highway Drive Convenience Center will remain open during this time for bagged household waste and recycling only.