Tennessee Titans game history against Houston Texans

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans rivalry is in its 20th year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 39 games, the Titans are 21-18 against the Texans, including a 12-8 mark at Nissan Stadium and a 9-10 record at NRG Stadium.

In the first meeting of 2021, the Texans won on a rain-soaked afternoon at Nissan Stadium, snapping the Titans’ six-game winning streak. The Titans were victimized by five turnovers, including four interceptions by the Texans’ defense. Despite the Titans’ defense allowing only 190 yards, including seven total yards in Houston’s final six drives, the Texans prevailed by a final score of 22-13.

This week marks the third consecutive year in which the Titans have concluded the regular season at Houston. In Week 17 of 2020 (January 3rd, 2021), the Titans traveled to Houston needing a win to secure their first AFC South title since 2008. Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter gave the Titans a 41-38 win, capping a historic afternoon during which Derrick Henry established a franchise record with 250 rushing yards and concluded the season with a franchise-record 2,027 rushing yards. It gave the Titans their first sweep of the Texans since 2007.

The first Titans-Texans game of 2020 was played at Nissan Stadium on October 18th. The Titans set a franchise record with 607 total yards in a 42-36 win. Derrick Henry rushed for 212 yards, including the game-winning five-yard touchdown run in overtime.

In the 2019 regular-season finale, the two eventual playoff teams met at NRG Stadium. The Texans had already clinched the AFC South, while the Titans went into the day potentially needing a win to secure the wild card berth. The Texans had defended their home turf a series-record seven consecutive times against the Titans, but the Titans came away with a 35-14 win.

The Titans franchise has a rich and storied history with the city of Houston. Under late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., the Titans existed as the Houston Oilers from 1960-96. In Houston, the Oilers won the first two American Football League Championships and made a total of 15 playoff appearances.

Ten players who spent a significant portion of their careers in a Houston Oilers uniform are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former quarterback Warren Moon, outside linebacker Robert Brazile, defensive tackle Curley Culp and offensive lineman Bruce Matthews. The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and in 1999 adopted the “Titans” moniker.

Current Titans Controlling Owner and Chairman Amy Adams Strunk is a graduate of the University of Texas and resides in Waller, Texas.

Most Recent Games

2019 Week 17 • Dec. 29, 2019 • TITANS 35 at Texans 14

The Titans earned a playoff berth with their first win at Houston since the 2011 finale. Derrick Henry rushes for 211 yards and three scores, securing the NFL’s season rushing title on a 53-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Tannehill passes for 198 and two scores, while A.J. Brown hauls in four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. AJ McCarron starts at quarterback for the Texans, as Deshaun Watson and several other starters rest with a playoff spot secured.

2020 Week 6 • Oct. 18, 2020 • Texans 36 at TITANS 42 (OT)

The Titans set a franchise record with 607 total net yards. Ryan Tannehill (366 passing yards) and Derrick Henry (212 rushing yards) become the first duo in NFL history with 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a game. Henry (264 scrimmage yards) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a five-yard run in the Wildcat formation. Henry’s day also includes a 94-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard catch to set up the game-winning touchdown.

Tannehill out-duels Deshaun Watson (335 yards and four touchdowns), tossing four touchdown passes of his own, including two to A.J. Brown, the second of which helps tie the score with four seconds remaining in regulation.

2020 Week 17 • Jan. 3, 2021 • TITANS 41 at Texans 38

The Titans clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 with a victory in the season finale. Sam Sloman boots the game-winning field goal on a 37-yarder that bounces off the right upright but goes through as time expires in the fourth quarter. Derrick Henry sets a franchise record with 250 rushing yards, which also gives him a franchise-record 2,027 season rushing yards. Henry rushes for two touchdowns, as does quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

A.J. Brown collects 10 catches for 151 yards, including a 52-yarder with 10 seconds remaining to set up the game-winning field goal. Deshaun Watson passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns for the Texans.

2021 Week 11 • Nov. 21, 2021 • TEXANS 22 at Titans 13

The Texans defeat the Titans despite being 1-8 entering the contest against an 8-2 Titans team. Rain develops in the first half and continues steadily throughout the remainder of the game. Houston scores the game’s first 19 points. The Texans force five turnovers, led by Desmond King II’s two interceptions.

Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor rushes for 28 yards and two touchdowns on top of his 107 passing yards. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick notches his first career touchdown reception for the Titans, while tight end Anthony Firkser recovers a fumble in the end zone for the team’s other touchdown.