Saturday, January 8, 2022
TWRA 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunt Deadline approaches

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The application period deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts. Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm CT on January 12th.

Applications can be made online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, or at a TWRA license agent, or TWRA regional office.

Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There is a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.
 
Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12.00 per permit plus any additional fees.

The 2022 statewide spring turkey season is April 2nd-May 15th. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26th-27th. For the counties in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) Unit consisting of Dyer County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Shelby County, and Tipton County, and Giles County, Lawrence County, Lincoln County, and Wayne County in southern Middle Tennessee is April 16th-May 15th. The Young Sportsman Hunt in those areas is April 9th-10th. 

 

Hunt Code                  Area                                        Date                            Quota

01                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 24-26                  150

02                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 31-Apr. 2            150

03                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 7-9                       150

04                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 14-16                   150

05                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 21-23                   150

06                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 2-5                       50

07                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 16-19                   50

08                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 9-10                     225

09                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 23-24                   225

10                                Yuchi Refuge                          Mar. 18-20                  10

11                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 1-3                       10

12                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 8-10                     10

13                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 29-May 1             10

 


                                                Youth-Only Hunts

Area                                                    Date                            Quota

Tellico West                                        Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico West                                        Apr. 23-24                   5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Apr. 23-24                   5

Yuchi Refuge                                      Mar. 12-13                  15          

