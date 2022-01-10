Marsha Blackburn Report: Strengthening Tennessee Manufacturing

Washington, D.C. – Tennessee manufacturers rely on semiconductors to support local and global supply chains. The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee recently advanced my legislation with Senator Peters to encourage local economic development, identify resource gaps, and address challenges Tennessee businesses face as they recover.

Strengthening Tennessee Manufacturing

The supply chain crisis resulting from our dependence on communist China has underscored the importance of strengthening American manufacturing.

That’s why I introduced the Strengthening Support for American Manufacturing Act to streamline programs run by the Department of Commerce, eliminate government waste, and benefit the manufacturing community-based in Tennessee.

Opposing The Joe Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandates

The Joe Biden administration’s vaccine mandates will force employers to fire essential workers over their vaccination status.

I joined my Senate colleagues in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court advocating against these mandates–specifically the one that would require private employers with over 100 employees to mandate either the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine or weekly testing.

Pushing For Storm Recovery Resources

In December, deadly storms swept across West and Middle Tennessee. Heavy rain, winds, and tornadoes resulted in a heartbreaking loss of lives and livelihoods. I led the entire Tennessee delegation in urging President Biden to swiftly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration and rush resources to the Volunteer State.

If you or someone you know was impacted by the storms, the Small Business Administration is granting private nonprofit organizations Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). Apply here before the February 8th deadline.

Marsha’s Roundup

Americans have overwhelmingly rejected socialism, but President Joe Biden just won’t give up on his radical agenda.

Tennesseans are pro-life! This week, Kristan Hawkins joined me on Unmuted with Marsha to give a behind-the-scenes look at the big court cases that are so critical to protecting the sanctity of life.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Schedule A Visit



Will you be visiting our nation’s capital? Whether you’re visiting on a short business trip or an extended family vacation, my office can help arrange a tour! All tickets are provided to my constituents on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to limited availability, please click here to request them as early as possible in order to maximize your chances.

Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Learn About The U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol building is the center of American democracy and features plenty of rich Tennessee history. Come with me on a tour!

For students who want to learn more about the Capitol, click here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha