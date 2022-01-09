50.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Rain, Thunderstorms expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County today, Flooding possible

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service has released a hazardous weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue today, with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely.

These rainfall amounts combined with snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues, as well as rises on area rivers.


Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

