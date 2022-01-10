BACH announces Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home (TMC 5) to join Byrd Soldier Medical Home, January 18th

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home care team begins providing care to their Soldiers in Byrd Soldier Medical Home, January 18th, 2022. The new location for Soldiers assigned to CAAF Team Glory enables Soldiers to receive more supportive healthcare services in one location.

Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home, located at 7149 Black Sheep Run, will continue to receive their primary care in their current location through January 13th.

Soldiers assigned to CAAF Medical Home include 531st Hospital Center, 501st Signal Battalion, recruiters, 101st Airborne Division Artillery -HHBn Divarty, HHBn Headquarters, 52nd Ordnance Group, and 2/44 Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

On January 18th, Soldiers assigned to CAAF’s Team Glory will begin receiving their medical care in the Byrd Soldier Medical Home, located at 7973 Thunder Boulevard, close to Gate 10. Their same brigade surgeon and supportive care team will support their medical care, put it in a different location.

“Shifting Soldiers care from Troop Medical Clinic 5 into Byrd Soldier Medical Home provides Soldiers access to the same ancillary medical services (lab, X-ray, and pharmacy, etc.) under one roof as other Soldiers receive at Fort Campbell,” said Col. Vincent B. Myers. “This will ensure a one-stop medical experience for Soldiers seen in their new space avoiding extra visits to other locations for ancillary

support.”

Shifting Team Glory to Byrd Soldier Medical Home enables Soldiers access to audiology, optometry, lab, pharmacy, physical therapy, and radiology services in the same medical facility. Soldiers assigned to Team Glory will continue to schedule appointments through the hospital’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 or by using TRICAREOnline.com (TOL).