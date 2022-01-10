Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces West Meadow Drive road closure, water outage planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tues, January 11th, at 10:00pm on West Meadow Drive from Madison Street to Montgomery Parkway and on Montgomery Parkway for water meter and fire hydrant replacement work.

The water outage will also affect 1923-1951, and 1955 Madison Street in the Tradewinds South Shopping Center. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.West Meadow Drive will be closed to traffic from Madison Street to South Meadow Circle during the work. Motorists will be detoured to Madison Street and South Meadow Circle to avoid the work zone.The water meter and fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, January 12th.

