Roxy Regional Theatre postpones production of “The Agitators”

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre’s upcoming production of Mat Smart’s “The Agitators”, the story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas has been postponed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of “The Agitators”,” reads a notice on the Roxy’s website.

“Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the principal cast and fears of the impact of the latest COVID-19 surge in our community and around the nation, our board of directors has made the difficult decision to postpone this production until the summer. We truly apologize for the inconvenience caused by this change in plans, and we appreciate your understanding, patience and support as we continue to navigate these challenging times.”