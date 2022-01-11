22 Tennessee Vols Basketball gets 66-46 win over South Carolina

Knoxville, TN – A balanced offensive effort, coupled with stout defense led the No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team past South Carolina, 66-46, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Josiah-Jordan James provided the spark for Tennessee (11-4, 2-2 SEC), sinking a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the first half. That gave the Vols offense confidence and momentum to start the second period. James logged 11 points and 12 rebounds, his second career double-double and first of the season. He also had a pair of assists, one block and one steal.

Zakai Zeigler brought an energetic presence to the floor when he checked in. The freshman guard logged the Volunteer’s first bucket of the game and posted four points, a rebound, an assist, and two steals in his first rotation in the game. Zeigler finished with 11 points, four steals, and four assists.In total, four players scored in double figures as Santiago Vescovi led the team with 14 points, as he sunk a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. John Fulkerson added 10 and blocked two shots.South Carolina (10-5, 1-2 SEC) was led by James Reese V who notched 15 points on 3-of-6 (50 percent) shooting from deep.

The offenses battled in the first half, both jockeying to sustain a lead. As the first period wound to a close, 3-pointers from Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler helped the Big Orange build a lead, but it was Josiah-Jordan James’ trey as the buzzer sounded that extended Tennessee’s lead to a 30-24 lead, and the Big Orange would never look back.

The Vols rode the offensive momentum to start the second half, starting on a 9-2 run for the first four and a half minutes. The steadfast defense Tennessee has boasted this season held the Gamecocks to 8-of-25 (32 percent) shooting from the floor. UT caused 12 turnovers in the first half, seven coming on steals, and carried that success over to the second half, forcing 11 more turnovers.

UT Vols Continuing To Create Takeaways

Tennessee entered Tuesday’s game ranked seventh in the nation in steals per game and with 11 steals during the win over South Carolina, the Vols recorded their ninth game of double-digit steals this season.

Owning The Offensive Glass

Tennessee pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, the eighth consecutive ballgame with 10 or more.

Hard To Score

Tennessee held South Carolina to just 0.667 points per possession on Tuesday—the second-lowest mark by any of Tennessee’s opponents this season. It stands as the ninth time this season that Tennessee has held its opponent below one point per possession.

Box Score

South Carolina 46, Tennessee 66

1 2 Total South Carolina 24 22 46 Tennessee 30 36 66

South Carolina Stats

# Name P Pts FG 3P FT Reb Ast Stl Blk PF TO Min 0 J. REESE V G 15 6-11 3-6 0-0 5 0 1 0 2 3 27 10 E. STEVENSON G * 5 2-10 1-6 0-0 6 2 1 0 2 3 26 12 A. WILSON F 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 0 3 0 7 15 W. LEVEQUE F 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 5 0 1 3 2 3 24 5 J. COUISNARD G 1 0-2 0-1 1-2 0 3 1 0 1 4 16 1 J. WRIGHT G * 7 2-6 1-3 2-2 3 3 0 0 0 2 22 14 B. MARTIN F * 4 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2 J. CARTER G 4 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 23 D. CARTER G * 4 1-2 1-1 1-5 4 2 2 0 1 2 14 24 K. BRYANT F 5 2-6 0-2 1-1 1 0 0 0 4 4 15 33 J. GRAY C 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 0 0 0 2 0 10 4 T. MINOTT C 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 55 T. WOODLEY F * 1 0-1 0-0 1-2 4 0 0 0 1 0 12 46 17-49 6-19 6-17 38 10 7 3 20 23 34.7 31.6 35.3

Tennessee Stats

# Name P Pts FG 3P FT Reb Ast Stl Blk PF TO Min 1 K. CHANDLER G 8 2-7 1-2 3-8 5 3 2 0 0 1 25 10 J. FULKERSON F * 10 5-8 0-0 0-0 7 0 0 2 3 0 28 13 O. NKAMHOUA F 6 2-5 0-0 2-4 4 1 0 0 4 3 10 25 S. VESCOVI G * 14 5-12 2-9 2-5 3 5 2 0 1 4 34 30 J. JAMES G * 11 3-6 2-4 3-4 12 2 1 1 3 1 32 12 V. BAILEY JR. G * 6 2-5 1-3 1-2 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 15 J. MASHACK G 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 2 B. HUNTLEY-HATFIELD F 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 J. POWELL G 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 1 1 1 19 33 U. PLAVSIC F 0 0-3 0-0 0-2 3 0 1 0 1 1 15 5 Z. ZEIGLER G * 11 5-8 1-3 0-0 1 4 4 0 2 2 23 66 24-55 7-21 11-25 40 15 11 4 18 15 43.6 33.3 44.0

Team Comparison