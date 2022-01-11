APSU alumnus Brady Dorris named Assistant Director of Athletics for Development

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Advancement has announced the hiring of Brady Dorris, a Governors football alumnus, to serve as the new assistant director of athletics for development, Monday.

“We are thrilled to have Brady come back to Austin Peay,” said APSU Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Brady knows Austin Peay and the Clarksville community from his days as a Governors football player and I can’t think of a better person to help grow this university. With Brady’s passion for Austin Peay, I know he will help take the ‘Total Gov Concept’ to the next level!”

Dorris will serve in both Austin Peay’s University Advancement and the Athletics Departments. He will oversee increased efforts to support all of Austin Peay State University’s athletic programs and student-athletes through scholarships, improved facilities, retaining quality coaching staff, and managing important relationships with local community partners.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to give back to my alma mater,” said Dorris. “I want to thank Gerald Harrison and Kris Phillips for the opportunity to return to Austin Peay. I am thrilled for the chance to further the Austin Peay Athletics Department’s goals and take the ‘Total Gov Concept’ to new heights.”

A native of Greenbrier, Tennessee, Dorris was an offensive lineman on the Govs’ football team from 2014-17 and graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in education in 2018. Since graduating from APSU, Dorris has spent the past three years working as a teacher.