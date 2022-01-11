APSU This Week: New Gallery begins Spring Semester with Christina A. West exhibit

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) The New Gallery with support from the Department of Art + Design and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will host an exhibit from Christina A. West, sculptor and installation artist, from January 12th-February 11th.

The exhibit – called “mere mortals” – opens on Wednesday, January 12th. West will be on campus for an artist lecture on February 1st at 6:00pm at the Sundquist Science Complex, Room E106A/B.She’ll also give a gallery talk at 12:30pm at The New Gallery. The exhibit also will be open on February 3rd from 5:00pm until 7:30pm during the First Thursday Art Walk.

All exhibitions at The New Gallery and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm and follow the University’s academic calendar and weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available per request.

For more information, contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins at *protected email* .

Getting ready for Spring Semester

Even though classes don’t begin until January 18th, activity on campus is ramping up for the spring semester.

The Adult, Transfer, and Nontraditional Student Center is helping students find their classes ahead of time all week. Student leaders will help their classmates find their classes while providing snacks and drinks. Visit www.peaylink.com for more details.

And the APSU Military Student Center is hosting a Veterans Affairs benefits readiness event on Tuesday, January 11th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at the Ann R. Ross Bookstore. Veterans Upward Bound, Veterans Education Benefits, and Student Account Services will be available. Student veterans and family members will have priority purchasing books for the new semester, and there will be free T-shirts, a kid’s corner, and an opportunity to win one of two $50.00 gift cards.

For More