Austin Peay State University announces Basketball tip off times for rescheduled games against SIU Edwardsville

Clarksville, TN – Both of the rescheduled Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball games against SIU Edwardsville will tipoff at 6:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center, with the women playing the Cougars on January 17th and the men playing on January 31st.

Admission to the January 17th women’s game against SIUE will be free to the public and no ticket will be needed.

[320left]Tickets for the originally scheduled January 6th doubleheader against SIUE will be honored for the men’s game against the Cougars, January 31st. In addition, tickets for January 31st are available for purchase LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets.



For ticketing questions, contact the Austin Peay State University ticket off at 931.221.7329. For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com.

