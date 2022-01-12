Austin Peay State University Track and Field’s Karlijn Schouten named OVC Athlete of the Week

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 the Ohio Valley Conference announced its weekly track and field award winners with Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field junior pole vaulter Karlijn Schouten earning OVC Co-Female Athlete of the Week.

Schouten got her 2022 indoor season off to a fast start, breaking the school record in the pole vault, clearing 4.18 meters at the Ed Temple Invitational on Sunday. Schouten broke the previous school record of 4.15m set by Savannah Amato at the Samford Open back on January 20th, 2018.The junior pole vaulter eclipsed the 4.18-meter mark on her second attempt after clearing 3.88m and 4.03m. Schouten shared the weekly award with Nicole Humphreys from Southeast Missouri.

