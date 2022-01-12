Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces planned Franklin Street road closure, water outage

Traffic Detour; North First Street and South Second Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close Franklin Street overnight beginning at 7:00pm from North First Street to North Second Street for water valve replacement. This utility work is in conjunction with the scheduled water outage on Franklin Street that will begin at 10:00pm.

Motorists will be detoured to North First Street and South Second Street during the work.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 4:00am on Thursday, January 13th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com