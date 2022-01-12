Clarksville Office of Housing and Community Development unveils new Name, Branding

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Office of Housing and Community Development (CNCS) is kicking off the new year with a new name and departmental branding to match. Formerly known as the Office of Housing & Community Development, the department has rebranded itself as “Neighborhood & Community Services” to improve its mission, programming, and community outreach.

City Communications collaborated with the Neighborhood & Community Services team to create a name and brand that reflected the department’s overarching mission and represented the department’s role in the Clarksville community.“Our new brand is a representation of our vibrant city,” Project Manager Clarissa Tucker said. “It displays where we live, worship, work, learn, entertain, bank, and most importantly, where we thrive. The circle visually focuses on our flourishing city and serves as the inclusion of all citizens in Clarksville.

The home is prominently placed in the foreground of the logo to represent the neighborhoods and communities that our department serves, and the flow of the river symbolizes the movement and progression to be better, serve the community better, and live better.”

The department also included “Clarksville” in its informal name within its branding to associate it as a City department and distinguish it from other local agencies. The name and logo are ultimately inspired to be an appropriate portrayal of what the department does for the community – focusing on assisting low- to moderate-income families in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities in which they all live.

The formal name of “Department of Neighborhood and Community Services” was passed by the City Council during the December 2nd regular session council meeting.