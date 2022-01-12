Nashville State Community College announces Joseph Johnson hired as Director of Workforce Development

Nashville, TN – With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Joseph P. Johnson has been hired as the executive director of Nashville State Community College’s Workforce and Community Development Department, a function within academic affairs.

“We have a great group of dedicated workforce professionals that are savvy and know how to create, connect, and grow programs that are critical to employers and beneficial to those who are, or will be, in the training programs,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, vice president of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development at Nashville State. “Joseph has a vast network that he will be working with and will be able to create a strategic plan to ensure Nashville State continues to be an important workforce solution partner in the Northern Middle Tennessee region.”Johnson successfully served in various capacities within the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency since 1998, having served as the director of workforce services for the past 14 years. As a director, he oversaw an annual $25,000,000 budget.

“Davidson County and surrounding counties are at a critical juncture in time, with increased needs to train and recruit talent coming from existing and new industries,” said Johnson. “Nashville State is well-positioned to meet those needs, which led me to pursue the opportunity to lead the workforce development team. I am excited for what is to come.”

Johnson has an extensive background in securing funding from federal, state, local, and private sectors, culminating in more than $23,000,000. As workforce director, Johnson was responsible for program operations of 200 plus employees in American Job Centers within six Workforce Development Areas in Tennessee.

Johnson is a 2002 cum laude graduate of Cumberland University in Lebanon, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Nashville State’s Workforce and Community Development provides non-credit professional education. In conjunction with business and industry workforce demand in Middle TN and the State of Tennessee Economic Community Development analysis, the department places particular emphasis on advanced manufacturing, computer information technology, and healthcare training and development. Professional training is not limited to these disciplines but focuses on them to align with the bigger scope of the geographic region.

In addition, the Workforce and Community Development Division contributes to the statewide efforts in attracting new businesses and retaining existing businesses and works with local economic community development entities to fill the workforce pipeline with talented professionals.