Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a wreck with injuries involving two vehicles at Riverside Drive and Commerce Street.

The crash occurred around 11:35am, and the Northbound lanes were shut down and one Southbound lane shut down for several minutes, causing serious traffic issues.

One of the drivers is going to be life-flighted to Nashville, their status is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.