Stanley Cliff is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department )CPD) is still actively attempting to locate 64-year-old Stanley Cliff (Black/Male). Mr. Cliff has several warrants on file including Vehicular Homicide from the Fatality Crash that occurred on April 18th, 2021 at 7:08pm on New Providence Boulevard.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.