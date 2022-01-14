Clarksville Police Department is looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect juvenile Jamel Brown

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jamel Brown (dob 4/20/2007), who has two (2) juvenile petitions for Aggravated Robbery.

The robbery occurred on December 28th, 2021 at around 3:00pm near the soccer fields at Clarksville High School.

Brown is 5’ 9” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He may be in the Clarksville area or possibly in Calvert, Texas.Anyone sees or has information on Jamel Brown, they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact CPD Detective Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5527.To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.