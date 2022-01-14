Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continues search for Bethany Edwards

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), along with the parents of Bethany “Lulu” Edwards, 17, is again asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Bethany was last seen by her parents, Jennifer and Kenneth Teets, at their home on Lake Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. Later that afternoon she was seen at Fortera Credit Union at Dover Crossing. She could be traveling in a four-door white or silver sedan.

“We love you and miss you Lulu, especially your younger brother. He asks about you constantly. Please come home,” said Jennifer Teets. “If anyone out there knows where she is or sees her, please call 911 and report her location. We want her home safely.”

Bethany worked at Popeyes on Fort Campbell Boulevard prior to her disappearance. She enjoys taking care of livestock the family owns, playing softball, and horseback riding.She is 5 feet 2 inches tall with light brown/blondish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark-colored jogging pants, and green crocs.Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Investigator Matthew Riels at 931.648.0611; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.