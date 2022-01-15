American Red Cross, Tennessee Titans team up for Playoff Week Blood Drives

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and American Red Cross today announced the Titans Playoff Week Blood Drive, encouraging Titans fans across Tennessee and the country to celebrate the week leading up to the Titan’s NFL Divisional Round matchup by giving back to their communities’ blood banks.

The drive will run from January 17th-21st, with a collection site at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, January 18th from noon to 6:00pm. Fans wishing to donate can visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate and type in their zip code to select an available site and appointment time. Those wishing to donate at Nissan Stadium can use sponsor code TNTITANS to select that location.

“I think we’ve all seen the news recently that our communities are in the middle of a nationwide blood shortage – a ten-year low for blood donations,” said Josh Corey, Titans Director of Youth and Community Engagement. “As an organization, we want to do what we can to help with this critical issue, and we couldn’t think of a better time to get involved than when our fans are looking for more ways to support the team ahead of next weekend’s game. We hope all Titans fans, regardless of where they live, will join us in making an appointment next week.”

“From mothers experiencing childbirth complications to those facing trauma situations in the emergency room, many of us may be connected to someone who has relied on lifesaving blood products,” said Garry Allison, Regional Donor Services Executive with the Tennessee Valley Red Cross Region. “The Red Cross is pleased to offer donors this great opportunity with the Titans to help provide hope, healing and access to treatment for patients in need during this national blood donation crisis.”

At the Nissan Stadium drive, pre-registration is strongly encouraged as walk-up appointments will be limited and subject to wait times. The team will be handing out Titans giveaways at the drive, which will also feature visits from Titans cheerleaders and mascot T-Rac. Upon check-in, those who arrive for their appointment can enter to win a signed A.J. Brown replica helmet. 104.5 the Zone will broadcast live from the drive from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

Fans are encouraged to sign up at any collection site near their location. A few of the locations currently available in Middle Tennessee include, but are not limited to:

Monday – 1/17/22 – Clarksville American Red Cross Sponsor Code: CARC

Tuesday – 1/18/22 – St. Thomas West Hospital (Nashville) Sponsor Code: SaintThomasWest

Tuesday – 1/18/22 – Nissan Stadium (Nashville) Sponsor Code: TNTITANS

Tuesday – 1/18/22 – Volunteer State Community College (Gallatin) Sponsor Code: VolState

Wednesday – 1/19/22 – Clarksville American Red Cross Sponsor Code: CARC

Friday – 1/21/22 – Inglewood Neighborhood (Nashville) Sponsor Code: Inglewood

Friday – Alvin C. York Medical Center (Murfreesboro) Sponsor Code: ACYORK



How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Donation Safety Precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face mask while at the drive, in alignment with?the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)?public guidance.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.