CDC updates consumer Face Mask website to emphasize Protection, Fit, Comfort

Atlanta, GA – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their consumer webpage describing the types of masks and respirators used to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

Masking is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask. To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 Coronavirus, CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Summary of Recent Changes

Updates of January 14th, 2022

Added information to present similar content for masks and respirators

Clarified that people can choose respirators such as N95s and KN95s, including removing concerns related to supply shortages for N95s

Clarified that “surgical N95s” are a specific type of respirator that should be reserved for healthcare settings

Clarified that some types of masks and respirators provide more protection to the wearer than others

Key Messages:

Masks and respirators are effective at reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus when worn consistently and correctly.

Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others. It is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.

While all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection. Wearing a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important for certain higher-risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease.

CDC’s mask recommendations provide information that people can use to improve how well their masks protect them.

