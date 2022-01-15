Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball hosts Kentucky Wildcats Sunday In We Back Pat Game

Knoxville, TN – The No. 5/6-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team (16-1/5-0 SEC) welcomes the No. 19/20 Kentucky Wildcats (8-4/1-1 SEC) to Knoxville on Sunday to open up the SEC’s We Back Pat Week with a 3:00pm We Back Pat game at Thompson-Boling Arena.



The contest, which originally was picked by television for another date, will be played on Sunday, January 16th, at 3:00pm contrary to what is printed on some season and single-game tickets. A date change from the SEC and ESPN was announced in late October and has been shared since then via UTSports.com schedules and other publicity pieces as well as via Lady Vol social media and email messaging.





Fans possessing a ticket printed with another date for the Kentucky game may use the same ticket for entry on Sunday. Anyone with questions may contact the UT Ticket Office at 1.800.332.VOLS or 865.656.1200. Office hours are 8:30am to 5:00pm ET Monday through Friday.For those wanting to purchase tickets Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena, the main ticket office on Phillip Fulmer Way opens at noon ET. Arena gates open for entry at 2:00pm.This marks the SEC’s 11th We Back Pat Week, working in cooperation with all 14 member institutions. The week-long initiative focuses on raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and the Pat Summitt Foundation’s role in fighting it.During the week of January 16th-23rd, SEC member institutions will offer support to the Foundation during each of their own We Back Pat games in 14 cities through a variety of efforts, including promotional public address announcements and video endorsements.

The Pat Summitt Foundation Fund was launched on November 27th, 2011, by Pat Summitt after her diagnosis of early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type, at the age of 59.

About The Pat Summitt Foundation

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to award grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease.

To learn more please visit www.patsummitt.org, like the foundation on facebook.com/webackpat, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @webackpat.