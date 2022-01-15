Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has downgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Houston County.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6:00pm Saturday evening, January 15th until 3:00pm CT, Sunday.

Wet snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Plan for slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.