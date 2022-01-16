Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has released a hazardous weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee

Snow showers are expected to continue, but come to an end from west to east during the evening. Total snowfall accumulations will range from up to two inches across the northwest, two to six inches remaining of western and central regions, and 5 to 10 inches across locations just west of and across the Cumberland Plateau Region.

The low tonight will be around 27 Â°F with west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. This will cause wet roads to freeze especially concrete bridges and overpasses.



Major travel impacts will occur. Please exercise caution on area roadways through tonight. Only travel if absolutely necessary. Travel may be impossible across higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau Region through tonight. If you must travel, keep extra warm clothing, flashlight, nonperishable food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts and road conditions information across Middle Tennessee and surrounding regions.

Monday through Saturday

The high Monday is expected to be around 39 Â°F with a low of 26 Â°F. With temperatures not warming significantly above freezing across the entire mid-state until afternoon hours on Tuesday, any moisture remaining on area roadways will likely remain frozen. Continue to exercise caution on area roadways through Tuesday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.