Winter Weather Advisory continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as Stewart County and Houston County until Sunday afternoon at 3:00pm CT.

Already around one inch of snow covers the area. More wet snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Currently, it is 32°F outside with freezing rain in some areas. The high today will be around 34 °F with a low of 24 °F.The warmer weather of the last few days has kept the asphalt warm and most accumulation has already melted off. There can be patches of slick areas that are shaded. Concrete roadways, bridges, overpasses, and driveways will have accumulation so everyone should plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Today and Tonight

Snow showers are expected to continue through afternoon hours today across the entire mid-state region and across Cumberland Plateau Region through evening hours tonight. Total snowfall accumulations will range from up to two inches across northwestern portions of the mid-state region, two to six inches remaining of western and central regions, and 5 to 10 inches across locations just west of and across the Cumberland Plateau Region.

Major travel impacts will occur. Please exercise caution on area roadways through tonight. Only travel if absolutely necessary. Travel may be impossible across higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau Region through tonight. If you must travel, keep extra warm clothing, flashlight, nonperishable food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts and road conditions information across Middle Tennessee and surrounding regions.

Monday through Saturday.

With temperatures not warming significantly above freezing across the entire mid-state region until afternoon hours on Tuesday, any moisture remaining on area roadways will likely remain frozen. Continue to exercise caution on area roadways through Tuesday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.