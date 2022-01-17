Patchy Black Ice expected this Morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that batches of black ice can be expected this morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee through the morning hours today.

After yesterday`s snowfall and snow showers that have developed across mid-state during these early morning hours, many roads, especially secondary ones, have moisture on them which has frozen over as these early morning hours have progressed.

This has resulted in patchy black ice formation across area roadways. This will make for treacherous travel conditions at least through morning hours today. Temperatures should generally rise above freezing after noontime today but still may remain below freezing across Cumberland Plateau Region.

Please exercise caution if you have to be out on roads across the mid-state region this morning.

The high Sunday is expected to be 35 °F with a low of 23 °F. Again, any remaining moisture on the roads will freeze over Sunday night making for possible areas of slick roads Monday morning.

Tuesday’s high should be around 49 °F with a low of 38 °F.

Today and Tonight

Patchy black ice will be possible on area roadways through at least morning hours today. Exercise caution on area roadways through morning hours, especially secondary roadways.

Tuesday through Sunday

With temperatures not warming significantly above freezing across entire mid state until afternoon hours on Tuesday, any moisture remaining on area roadways will likely remain frozen. Continue to exercise caution on area roadways through Tuesday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.