Wednesday, January 19, 2022
APSU Women’s Basketball contest at UT Martin postponed

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University - APSUBrentwood, TN – Thursday’s Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at UT Martin has been postponed due to the implementation of the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 protocols within the UT Martin program.

The women’s game between the Governors and Skyhawks has been rescheduled for Monday, February 14th, with tipoff set for 6:00pm in the Elam Center.

With the postponement of the women’s contest, the men’s basketball game between Austin Peay State University and UT Martin will now tip-off at 6:00pm, Thursday at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee.
 
The APSUwomen’s basketball team now turns its attention towards a 1:00pm, Saturday game against Tennessee State at the Gentry Center in Nashville.
 
For all the latest information on Austin Peay State UniversityAthletics, please visit letsgopeay.com.

For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

