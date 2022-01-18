APSU Women’s Basketball contest at UT Martin postponed

Brentwood, TN – Thursday’s Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at UT Martin has been postponed due to the implementation of the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 protocols within the UT Martin program.

The women’s game between the Governors and Skyhawks has been rescheduled for Monday, February 14th, with tipoff set for 6:00pm in the Elam Center.

With the postponement of the women’s contest, the men’s basketball game between Austin Peay State University and UT Martin will now tip-off at 6:00pm, Thursday at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee.



The APSUwomen’s basketball team now turns its attention towards a 1:00pm, Saturday game against Tennessee State at the Gentry Center in Nashville.



