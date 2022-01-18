Judge Adrienne Fry Announces Re-Election Bid for Part 1 Circuit Court Judge

Clarksville, TN – Republican Judge Adrienne Fry, the current Part 1 Circuit Court Judge of the 19th Judicial District has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Part 1 Circuit Court Judgeship.

Judge Fry, who was appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee last year to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Ross Hicks, is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and has practiced for over a decade throughout both Montgomery County and Robertson County.

Judge Fry has been working from day 1 to serve the citizens of Robertson and Montgomery County as their Judge. Since her swearing-in as Judge in August 2021, Judge Fry has cleared over 500 cases in Montgomery County and a proportional equivalent in Robertson County. She is committed to being the best possible Judge for the people of the 19th Judicial District.



Judge Fry lives in Clarksville with her daughter Raleigh and Fiancé Daniel Bryant. They attend Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and are involved in numerous non-profits including as a mentor in the TN Achieves Program which helps mentor young people as they enter college.



“It has been the honor of my life to serve the 19th Judicial District as your Part 1 Circuit Court Judge. I would be blessed to continue serving Robertson and Montgomery Counites as your Circuit Court Judge.”