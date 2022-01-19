APSU Men’s Basketball travels to UT Martin, Thursday

Austin Peay (4-9 | 0-3 OVC) at UT Martin (6-11 | 2-3 OVC)

Thursday, January 20th | 6:00pm CT

Martin, TN | Kathleen and Tom Elam Center

Clarksville, TN – Returning to the court for the first time since January 8th, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hits the road for its second matchup on the season with UT Martin on Thursday, January 20th.

Tipoff from the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center is set for 6:00pm.

Series History

Series Record vs. UT Martin: Austin Peay leads 78-33

Last Meeting: December 30th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 62, UT Martin 65

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Kris Brinkley – PBP)

About the APSU Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest with an overall record of 4-9 and 0-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play. It will be the second meeting of the season between the Govs and the Skyhawks with UT Martin winning the first match-up in Clarksville, 65-62. Through 13 games the APSU Govs are averaging 68.3 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the field.

Road W’S

Since the 2010-11 season, APSU is 7-5 on the road against UT Martin. The Govs have won three of the last four meetings against the Skyhawks away from Clarksville.

As Close As It Gets

Six of the last 10 meetings between Austin Peay State University and UT Martin have been decided by 10 points or less. Over the last 10 games, the average margin of victory has been 8.3 points.

Leading the APSU Govs

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell leads the Govs in scoring this season at 13.2 points per game. Stone-Carrawell is shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from long distance.

The Concord, NC, native has scored in double figures in each of the past four contests.

Sharing Is Caring

Junior Carlos Paez has shown to be one of the best in the nation in sharing and protecting the ball, leading the OVC and ranking eighth in the NCAA with a 3.2 assist/turnover ratio.

Main Man Off The Bench

Senior Corbin Merritt has been the go-to guy for the Govs off the bench, averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds the past six games. During the six-game stretch, Merritt is shooting a stellar 42.3 percent from the field.

D-D-D-Defense!

Austin Peay State University has forced its opponents to commit double-digit turnovers in each of the past seven games. The Govs rank third in the OVC with a +1.46-turnover margin.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Thursday’s contest, the Govs continue OVC road play with a trip to Nashville to square off with Tennessee State on Saturday, January 22nd. APSU then returns home for a pivotal showdown with Belmont on Thursday, January 27th inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

