Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Caleb Cares Swim League kicks off at New Providence Pool

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host the Caleb Cares Swim League at New Providence Pool beginning March 19th, 2022, with a swim assessment. The league is sponsored by the Caleb Cares Project.

“The Caleb Cares Swim League is a fun way for children of all ages to get involved with the sport of swimming,” said Kimberly Gilbert, Aquatic Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “All skill levels are accepted. We just ask that each participant must be able to swim at least 25 meters without assistance.”

There will be three regular swim meets and one champions swim meet that will be held at the New Providence Pool. Multiple practice options will be available each week to offer flexibility for attendance. Awards will be given out at each swim meet.



Each swimmer will need to bring a swimsuit, towel, and goggles to every practice and swim meet.



For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3rpzEue

The Caleb Cares Project

The Caleb Cares Project is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as an outreach in the Clarksville-Montgomery County, Tennessee area. It serves to honor Caleb Slate, a 17-year-old Clarksville student, and lifeguard for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, who committed suicide on August 12th, 2019. It also strives to bring awareness to young people and their families about suicide prevention.

“The Caleb Cares Project is honored to sponsor the swim league for the City of Clarksville,” said Christina Slate, Caleb’s mother and founder of The Caleb Cares Project. “We look forward to being a part of it, spreading our message of hope, and watching the program grow in years to come.”

More information can be found at www.ajourneyforcaleb.org

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities, and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.