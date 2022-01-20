Austin Peay State University Track to take part in Vanderbilt Invitational

Vanderbilt Invitational

January 21st-22nd, 2022

Nashville, TN | Indoor Track at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility

Clarksville, TN – For the third weekend in a row the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field team heads to Nashville to compete at the Vanderbilt Invitational, hosted by Vanderbilt, January 21st-22nd.

Participating Teams

Austin Peay, Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas State, Belmont, Cumberland, East Tennessee State, Georgia State, Kentucky, Lee University, Life University, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, ULM, and Western Kentucky.

Starting things off on Friday is the women’s pentathlon at 11:30am. Field events are set to begin at 3:00pm with the high jump followed by the long jump and weight throw. Competition begins on the track Friday at 5:30pm with the 200-meter dash. Saturday’s start with the 60-meter hurdle prelims at noon followed by the pole vault at 1:00pm. The Vanderbilt Invitational concludes at 4:00pm with the 4×400 meter relay.



The Govs are coming off another stellar weekend in the Music City with five top-five finishes and a plethora of personal bests at the Commodore Classic. Senior Denia Hill-Tate kicked off last weekend with a fifth-place finish in the high jump with a personal-best mark of 1.65 meters. Austin Peay State University continued its success in the field with a third-place finish from junior Karlijn Schouten in the pole vault with a mark of 3.85 meters.



On the track, Austin Peay State University was led by junior Kenisha Phillips who finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.33. For her performance, Phillips earned OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week honors as her time in the 400-meter dash is the 49th fastest in the NCAA. Rounding out the Commodore Classic, the Govs 4×400 meter relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:54.35 and finished ahead of teams such as Lipscomb, Murray State, South Florida, and Vanderbilt.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

Following its weekend at the Vanderbilt Invitational, the Austin Peay State University track team continues its indoor season, January 28th-29th at the Rod McCravy Memorial, hosted by the University of Kentucky.

