Clarksville Parking Commission to hold Town Hall about Downtown Parking, February 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Mark your calendars! The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to invite all Clarksville residents and Downtown business owners to a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 starting at 5:30pm at the Roxy Regional Theatre on 100 Franklin Street.

At the Town Hall, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Parking Manager Michael Palmore will discuss mixed-use lots and garages, safety, rates, and future parking projects, along with a list of other topics.

The meeting will also allow Clarksville community members to have an open, constructive dialogue with Palmore and Mayor Pitts about suggestions or concerns regarding Downtown parking. The Town Hall Meeting is open to the public.



“I’m excited about hosting the Town Hall with the residents and local business owners of Clarksville in February,” said Palmore. I know our community has been wondering about the current state of parking and what the future holds. This meeting will give us the platform to initiate a much-needed open and transparent conversation with the community to address any concerns. So please attend. We genuinely value your input. Your feedback will play a critical role in the development of parking for today and tomorrow.”

In addition to the Town Hall, the Parking Commission launched a public input survey to gather information from community members and local business owners about the current use of Downtown parking and to gather feedback about current issues and potential improvements.

Upon completion of the survey, participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $25.00 gift card. The last day to complete the survey is January 31st. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClarksvilleParkingSurvey