Thursday, January 20, 2022
Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Theft of Property Suspect

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating the theft of property from some new construction sites on Kestrel Drive and Kildeer Drive.

Between January 6th and 7th, 2022 someone went into the structures and stole the copper wiring that had been previously installed. The estimated value to replace the wiring is listed at $7000.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Sergeant Carroll, 931.648.0656, ext. 5174.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

