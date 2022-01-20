22.6 F
Politics

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to Deliver Fourth State of the State Address on January 31st

By News Staff
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced that he will deliver his fourth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 6:00pm CT. The joint session will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.


“I look forward to sharing my vision for Tennessee, including my budget and legislative priorities for the year,” said Governor Lee. “Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”

The address can be found on Governor Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.

