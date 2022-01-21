APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Nashville for matchup against Tennessee State

Austin Peay (5-9 | 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-11 | 2-4 OVC)

Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 | 3:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Gentry Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first Ohio Valley Conference win the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum on Saturday, January 22nd with a road contest at Tennessee State.

The tip-off is set for 3:00pm inside the Gentry Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. Tennessee State: APSU leads 50-31

Last Meeting: January 30th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 71, Tennessee State 56

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Greg Pogue – PBP, George Plaster – Color)

About the APSU Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 5-9 and 1-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The APSU Govs are coming off a 72-57 win over UT Martin Thursday, its first OVC victory of the season.

At the halfway point of the season, the Govs are averaging 68.6 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.

The Thing To Do Since 2000

Since the start of the 2000-01 season, Austin Peay State University owns a .641 winning percentage over Tennessee State. The Govs have won two straight and four of the last five contests against the Tigers.

Rookie And The Vet

The APSU Govs are led by the dynamic duo of redshirt senior Tariq Silver and freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett who are each averaging 12.6 points per game.

Silver is coming off a 24-point performance at UT Martin while Hutchins-Everett scored all 16 of his points in the second half against the Skyhawks.

Paez Enters The Record Books

Junior Carlos Paez ranks tenth in Austin Peay State University history for career assists with 278.

Paez needs eight assists to move past Anthony Davis (2001-05) for ninth-most in school history.

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s Elton Walker

Senior Elton Walker has been in the starting line-up in each of the past two games and is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Walker against UT Martin Thursday registered a season-high 12 points while leading the Govs with eight rebounds.

20/20 Vision

The Govs are 4-1 this season when an Austin Peay State University player scores over 20 points.

APSU is 3-0 this season when Clarksville native Tariq Silver scores 20 or more.

A Lock With The Halftime Lead

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 65-17 when holding a halftime lead. This season the Govs are 4-2 when heading into the locker room with a lead.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns home on Thursday, January 27th for a pivotal OVC showdown against in-state foe Belmont. It will be the first of three games in five days for Austin Peay State University, squaring off with Tennessee Tech (January 29th) and SIU Edwardsville (January 31st).

Follow The APSU Govs

