APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Tennessee State in Nashville, Saturday

Austin Peay (11-5 | 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State (10-7 | 5-1 OVC)

Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 | 1:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Gentry Center

Clarksville, TN – Looking to extend its longest active Ohio Valley Conference winning streak, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will look to make it eight-straight wins against Tennessee State in a Saturday contest at the Gentry Center in Nashville. The tip-off is at 1:00pm.

At 4-2 in the OVC, the Governors enter the weekend tied with Tennessee Tech for third place in the league, despite not playing a game on Thursday. The Lady Tigers are 5-1 in conference action and currently have sole possession of second place in the OVC after beating Southeast Missouri on Thursday.

Tennessee State is a perfect 3-0 at the Gentry Center during OVC contests, but the Lady Tigers are 4-3 at home overall this season. Austin Peay State University is 4-2 on the road this season and the Governors are 1-1 on the road in the OVC.



The APSU Govs were supposed to play at UT Martin on Thursday, January 20th but that game was postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the UT Martin program. The game between Austin Peay State University and UT Martin has been rescheduled for February 14th at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee with a 6:00pm start time.



Saturday’s game at Tennessee State will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Tennessee State Lady Tigers

After going winless and finishing at the bottom of the Ohio Valley Conference during Ty Evan’s first season at the helm, Tennessee State was picked to finish last in the league in the 2021-22 OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll. However, Evans and the Lady Tigers are 10-7 overall this season and sit in second place in the OVC with a 5-1 record in conference action.

During nonconfernce play, Tennessee State went 5-6 with wins at Georgia State, North Alabama, Lipscomb, and Stetson. In OVC play, the Lady Tigers found their rhythm, winning their first four league games before falling on the road at Murray State, 76-62. But Tennessee State bounced back and picked up a 68-53 win at Southeast Missouri last time out.

Tennessee State leads the OVC in steals (229) and steals per game (13.5), they also rank third and fifth, respectively, in the NCAA this season. The Lady Tigers also lead the OVC and rank seventh in the country in turnovers forced per game (23.8), they also have a +4.71 turnover margin, which leads the OVC and ranks 30th in the nation. Tennessee State is also averaging 3.7 blocked shots per game, which ranks second in the OVC.

Averaging 13.2 and 13.1 points per game this season, Gia Adams and Tatyana Davis rank ninth and tenth, respectively, in the OVC in scoring. Adams is averaging 1.4 made three-pointers per game, which ranks 14th in the OVC this season.

Dominique Claytor leads Tennessee State and ranks fifth in the OVC in rebounding (6.4 rpg) this season. Claytor is also scoring 9.4 points per game, which ranks 26th in the OVC, and is grabbing 2.4 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks third in the conference.



Tennessee State has four players that rank in the top 11 in the OVC in steals this season, led by Claytor, whose 2.7 steals per game ranks second in the league and 31st in the country. Saniah Parker also ranks 54th in the NCAA and fourth in the OVC, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Lacy Robbins (1.9 spg) and Adams (1.6 spg) rank seventh and 11th, respectively, in the OVC.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 67th meeting in a series that dates back to 1980, Austin Peay leads the all-time series, 38-28, and is on a seven-game winning streak dating back to 2017. However, Tennessee State still has a 17-15 advantage in games played in the Music City.

With just eight players available, Austin Peay picked up a 58-45 win over Tennessee State on Feb. 9, 2021, in the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Tahanee Bennell led the shorthanded Governors with her first career double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds. Bennell also dished out a team-best seven assists in the contest.

D’Shara Booker scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, narrowly missing her second double-double in three games. Shay-Lee Kirby and Brianah Ferby scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, and each knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the contest.

Andreana Wrister led Tennessee State with a game-high 22 points, she also grabbed four rebounds and four steals. Breannah McCullah added 12 points, 5 rebounds, and three blocked shots for the Lady Tigers.

APSU Notably

After playing three games in five days, Austin Peay State University had four days off before Saturday’s game against Tennessee State because its Thursday game at UT Martin was postponed until February 14th.

APSU leads the all-time series against Tennessee State, but the Lady Tigers have a 17-15 advantage in games played in the Music City.

Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State enter Saturday’s game in third and second place in the OVC, respectively. The Lady Tigers are 5-1 in OVC play and have not dropped a conference game in the Gentry Center this season. The Governors are 4-2 in the OVC and are 1-1 on the road in league action.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 46.3 percent from the floor this season, which ranks 14th in the NCAA and leads the Ohio Valley Conference.

Through 16 games, APSU is shooting 46.3 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the OVC with a positive scoring margin (+8.9), rebounding margin (+2.9), and turnover margin (+0.6) this season.

The Governors rank second in the OVC in scoring defense (58.9 ppg), third in field-goal percentage defense (.388), and first in three-point percentage defense (.276) — they are the only team in the league that ranks in the top three in all three statistics.

APSU’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70-or-more points twice. The Governors have held three opponents under 50 points and seven opponents under 60 points this season.

The APSU Govs are averaging 6.0 made threes per game, which ranks second in the OVC, and are shooting 33.9 percent from three-point range, which leads the OVC.

