Austin Peay State University Softball releases 2022 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team returns to a full 56-game schedule in 2022, highlighted by 20 home games and five in-season tournaments after seeing its last two seasons’ schedules affected by the worldwide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governors, coming off a 2021 season where they posted a 27-16 overall record and a 22-11 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play, open up with three-straight road tournaments, begin February 11th-13th in Montgomery, Alabama at the Stinger Classic where they will face Purdue Fort Wayne, the College of Charleston and tournament co-host Alabama State.



Following that opening weekend, the APSU Govs travel to the Sunshine State for the first time in 12 years, as they head to Fort Myers, Florida for the FGCU Invitational, February 18th-20th, to face Memphis, Boston College, and Florida Gulf Coast.



Austin Peay State University closes out their season-opening road journey in Birmingham, Alabama, February 25th-27th, at the UAB Blazer Invite, where they square off against IUPUI, North Alabama, and host UAB.

The first weekend of March sees Austin Peay State University opening the home part of their schedule, hosting its own tournament, the Governors Classic, at APSU Cathi Maynard Softball Park-Cheryl Holt Field, March 4th-6th, where they will entertain Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Bellarmine.

The APSU Govs follow their home tournament by traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 8th to play the University of Tennessee, in a single contest, before closing out their in-season tournament schedule with a trip to Jacksonville, Alabama, March 11th-12th, for the Jacksonville State Invite where they match up with Samford and host Jacksonville State.

Austin Peay State University ends the pre-OVC part of its schedule on March 16th with a single game at Middle Tennessee before opening conference play with a three-game set at home versus Belmont, March 19th-20th.

APSU then plays their longest stretch of conference games away from home, with a five-game road swing, starting with a three-game series at Morehead State, March 26th-27th, followed by a doubleheader at Murray State, March 30th.

Austin Peay State University opens April at home, with a three-game conference series versus Tennessee Tech, April 2nd-3rd, before playing its final non-conference road game on April 6th in Nashville, Tennessee at Lipscomb.

The Govs return to Nashville on April 9th-10th for a three-game OVC series versus Tennessee State before returning home for five games, beginning with its last nonconference game of 2022 versus Chattanooga, April 13th, before hosting defending OVC regular-season champion Southeast Missouri, April 15th-16th, for three games.

Austin Peay State University then has two straight conference road weekend series versus Eastern Illinois, in Charleston, Illinois, April 23rd-24th, and UT Martin, in Martin, Tennessee, April 30th-May 1st, with a home mid-week doubleheader versus Murray State, April 27th, sandwiched in between.

The APSU Govs close out the 2022 regular season at home on May 7th-8th with a three-game OVC series versus SIU Edwardsville.

The top-eight teams in the league make the OVC Championship Tournament to be held on May 11th-14th in Oxford, Alabama.

2022 Austin Peay State University Softball Schedule

Download (PDF, 275KB)