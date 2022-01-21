Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis kicks off season with Two Games in Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team kicks off its 2022 season with a pair of matches in Arkansas, Saturday and Sunday. The Governors face Central Arkansas in a Saturday match at 9:00am before squaring off against Arkansas in a Sunday match at 9:00am. Both contests will be played at the Burns Park Tennis Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Governors return five student-athletes from last season’s Ohio Valley Conference championship team. Second Team All-OVC recipient Danielle Morris is one of four seniors on this team, she is joined by Aleks Topalovic, Honoka Nakanishi, and Martina Paladini-Jennings. The Govs also return last season’s OVC Co-Freshman of the Year and First Team All-OVC selection, Jana Leder.



In addition to its five returners, Austin Peay State University’s lineup features a pair of freshmen who each found success in the fall. Denise Torrealba led APSU with an 8-1 singles record in the fall, while Yu-Hua Cheng tied for a team-high five doubles victories through APSU’s four tournaments.

After 81 days since the conclusion of the fall season, the APSU Govs begin their season-opening road trip against a familiar foe in Central Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University and UCA have faced each another in each of the past four seasons, with APSU holding a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series.

The APSU Govs narrowly defeated the Bears in the teams’ last meeting, with Topalovic defeating UCA’s Sumomo Hamanaga 6-4, 7-5 to claim the match’s final point and hand APSU its first victory of the 2021 season.

Central Arkansas returns all eight players from its 2021 team. The Bears finished third in the Southland Conference last season and were ranked sixth in the inaugural ASUN Conference preseason coaches poll earlier this month.

After facing their future ASUN foe, the Governors face their first of two Southeastern Conference opponents this season in Arkansas.

The Razorbacks return seven players from its 2021 team that reached the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship. Among their returners is the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC recipient, Indianna Spink, who finished her freshman campaign ranked the No. 38 singles player in the country by the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations’ National Singles Rankings.

Arkansas was defeated by Old Dominion, 4-2, in the first round of the championship and finished 36th in the ITA’s final rankings.

About the Central Arkansas Bears

2022 Record: 0-1 (0-0 ASUN)

2021 Record: 14-11 (8-3 Southland)

2021 Season Result: Fell in the first round of the Southland Conference Championship to Abilene Christian, 3-4.

Returners/Newcomers: 8/0

All-Time Series: 3-1, Austin Peay.

Last Meeting: The Governors opened the 2021 season with a 4-3 win against Central Arkansas in Nashville, January 24th, 2021.

In doubles, the No. 1 pairing of Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris defeated UCA’s pairing of Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama 6-1, while Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi secured the doubles’ point after defeating Maja Gledic and Sumomo Hamanaga, 6-2.

While the Bears were able to claw their way back and tie the match at three points apiece late, Aleks Topalovic won the match-deciding point after defeating Hamanaga in a pair of narrow sets, securing the Govs first victory of the season.

Scouting the Razorbacks

2022 Record: 0-0 (0-0 SEC)

2021 Record: 11-11 (4-9 SEC)

2021 Season Result: Made the NCAA Tournament for the 19th time in program history, but fell in the first round to Old Dominion, 2-4.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/2

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First-ever meeting

Next Up For The APSU Women’s Tennis

After taking on the Bears and Razorbacks, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Middle Tennessee, January 30th, at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from North Little Rock, Arkansas, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter(@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).