Clarksville Police Department reports Bank Robbery at Cumberland Bank and Trust

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a robbery that occurred at approximately 4:00pm today at Cumberland Bank and Trust located at 2034 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

A tall, thin black male wearing a black hoodie and black mask entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect confronted the clerks and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the drawers.

The suspect ran away on foot and there is no vehicle description at this time.



There is no other information available for release at this time.



Clarksville Police officers are working on obtaining photos at this time and an update will be sent when those are available.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.