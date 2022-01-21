Nashville Sounds now have Group Outings for 2022 Season On Sale

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced that its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2022 season are on sale now. The Sounds host the Durham Bulls – Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35pm.

Group areas at First Horizon Park include Hit City Hall, 22 suites (Field and Club Level), Budweiser Deck, Advance Financial Deck, Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, The Band Box 4-Tops, and the AMI Power Alley.

The Sounds and First Horizon Park can host groups from as small as four (4) people to as large as 250+.



Premium hospitality areas include group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield sections.



The Nashville Sounds’ promotions calendar is set for release in mid-February and single-game tickets will go on sale in early March.

Hit City Hall

$55.00 per person (minimum 20 tickets required).

Climate-controlled hospitality party tent located on the first base concourse.

Reserved seating along first baseline in sections 122-124.

Conveniently located adjacent to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 20-250+.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water, tea & lemonade (two-hour service).

Field Suites – Four Suites Available Each Game

$1,600 per Field Suite ($80.00 per person).

Private luxury suites with a hospitality host.

Accommodates groups up to 50 (All four Field Suites can be combined for groups up to 200).

Each reservation includes 20 tickets and two parking passes.

Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate

Climate-controlled suites are located behind outdoor seating.

Access to the private bar and restrooms in the Field Suites lobby.

Suite catering options are available.

Includes $45.00 food & beverage credit.

Budweiser Deck (First Base Side) & Advance Financial Deck (Third Base Side)

$70.00 per person.

Private party decks are located on each side of the Club Level.

Accommodates groups of 40-100 (additional Club Level seats available upon request).

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (two-hour service).

Budweiser & Bud Light canned beer included.

Club Suites

$500.00 per suite ($62.50 per person).

Private luxury suite with hospitality host on the Club Level.

Each suite includes eight (8) tickets and two (2) parking passes.

Can accommodate groups of up to 20 people.

Access to the Brauer Club Lounge on the Club Level.

Climate-controlled.

Suite catering options are available for pre-order.

Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place

$45.00 per person (minimum 20 tickets required).

Party porch is located above the right-center field wall.

Accommodates groups of 20-200.

General Admission seating available in the porch.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5-hour service).

The Band Box 4-Tops

$150.00 per table.

Tables located beyond right field fence, in front of The Band Box.

Accommodates individual groups of four (4) or up to 108 total guests.

Includes four (4) tickets and table-top seating.

Wait service available to serve from The Band Box menu.

AMi Power Alley

$40.00 per person (minimum 20 tickets required).

Party area located beyond the outfield wall next to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 20-35.

Features popular 4-Top seating with exclusive hospitality host.

Intimate space with relaxed outdoor patio furniture.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.