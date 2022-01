Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at around 4:15pm, Rateeq “Tiki” Cameron was located in Clarksville and taken into custody by the Clarksville Police Department without any issues.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Cash, 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.