APSU This Week: World-renowned ‘Operatic Superstar’ to perform on Campus

Clarksville, TN – World-renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves will present “A Celebration of America in Song” on Sunday, January 30th at 3:00pm in Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Downtown Clarksville.

“An operatic superstar of the 21st century, according to the USA Today, Graves will perform in English the great American songs composed by George Gershwin and Harry Burleigh in addition to selections from the spiritual repertory.

The concert is open to everybody, and advance tickets are available at the Clarksville Community Concert Association’s website, www.clarksvillemusic.org.



The concert is during the association’s 70th season and is co-sponsored by the Department of Music at Austin Peay State University and the University’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, in addition to a generous gift from Dee Boaz.



Graves’ expressive, rich vocalism, elegant stage presence, and theatrical abilities have delighted audiences worldwide.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution claims that “if the human voice has the power to move you, you will be touched by Denyce Graves.”

Graves’ recent performances include Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin in September. This season, Graves will return to the Metropolitan Opera as Maria in “Porgy and Bess” and makes her directorial debut in a new production of “Carmen” at Minnesota Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival.

Ticket discounts are available for educators, military, and seniors. Austin Peay students are admitted to Clarksville Community concerts free with ID. Other college students pay only $5.00.

The concert also will be available via livestream to ticket holders who are unable or unwilling to attend in person and to donors who wish to access the livestream only. APSU students can send an email to sienkiewiczk@apsu.edu to receive the livestream link.

Welcome Back Events Continue

Events welcoming back students to campus for the spring semester continue this week. Here’s a sampling:

The Office of Campus Sustainability will hand out school supplies for a more sustainable semester from on Monday, January 24th at 11:00am-1:00pm, and Tuesday, January 25th, at a table outside Einstein Bagel Bros. in the Morgan University Center (MUC).

The Adult, Nontraditional, and Transfer Student (ANTS) Center will have Bojangles breakfast staples at its Welcome Back Commuter Coffee Break(fast) from 8:30am-9:30am at the ANTS Center, MUC Room 111.

The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center will host a welcome back lunch on Tuesday, January 25th from 11:00am-1:00pm at the center in Clement Room 120.

New Gallery begins Spring Semester with Christina West Exhibit

The New Gallery with support from the APSU Department of Art + Design and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will host an exhibit from Christina A. West, sculptor, and installation artist. The exhibit – called “mere mortals” – runs through February 11th.

West will be on campus for an artist lecture on February 1st at 6:00pm at the Sundquist Science Complex, Room E106A/B.

She’ll also give a gallery talk at 12:30pm at The New Gallery. The exhibit also will be open on February 3rd from 5:00pm-7:30pm during the First Thursday Art Walk.

All exhibitions at The New Gallery and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm and follow the University’s academic calendar and weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available per request.

For more information, contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

