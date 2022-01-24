Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Smith running for Re-Election for District 3

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Smith, a Republican, is running for re-election to the District 3 seat representing southeast Montgomery County.

He was elected to his first term in 2018, and since then, he has been an outspoken conservative voice and one of the most efficient problem solvers on the Commission.

Commissioner Smith’s major first-term accomplishments include supporting ongoing capital improvements in the community such as the Fredonia Community Center Renovation, the Weakley Park Purchase, the Rotary Park Nature Center, and Phase I of the Public Safety Training Complex, as well as securing much-needed pay increases for Montgomery County EMS employees and making it possible for many county residents to lawfully keep chickens and other farm animals in agricultural structures near the boundaries of their properties once again.

Commissioner Joe Smith grew up on a tobacco farm right here in Sango, where the values of hard work and dedication were instilled in him from an early age. After graduating from Clarksville High School in 2002, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, deploying two times as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in the Middle East and one time for a WestPac tour in Japan. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 2007 and decided to move back to Clarksville to serve the community he loves so much.



Upon returning home, Joe was immediately hired by Clarksville Fire Rescue, where he served as a firefighter, an emergency medical responder, a hazardous materials technician, and a fireboat coxswain.



Even through his busy schedule as a first responder, Joe found time to work in his family’s growing business, and, in 2021, he took charge full-time as the owner and operator of Jodi’s Cabinet Sales here in Clarksville.

Joe is the son of Jeff Smith (Barbara Jo) and Jodi Vaughn (Darrell). He is married to the love of his life, Una Smith, who is a local realtor and the office manager for the family business. They have been married for 9 years and live in their forever home in Fredonia, TN. Together they have 5 children.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as your county commissioner during this first term. While we have accomplished many things, we still have more work to do. I look forward to working with the next county mayor and commissioners on finding a dedicated source of funds for our infrastructure capital projects and creating a comprehensive plan to manage our rapid growth. If we all work together, we can create solutions to many of the issues facing our community.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please email the campaign at Info@JoeForMoCo.com