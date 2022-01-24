Spring 2022 Roxy Regional School of the Arts Registration going on Now

Clarksville, TN – Calling all budding young performers and adults interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion!

Registration is now open for the Spring 2022 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts. In the Spring 2022 semester, the School of the Arts will return to a larger weekly group class, focused on improv, acting, and dance, as well as smaller monthly classes, focused on specific disciplines.

The Spring 2022 session runs from February 5h through May 28th. The larger group class meets every Saturday from 9:30am to 11:30am, while individual discipline classes meet one Saturday per month from 11:30am to 12:30pm. The registration deadline for all classes is noon on Friday, February 4h, and space is limited. Please note: Classes will not meet Saturday, April 16th.



Classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest will be led by Roxy Regional Theatre staff and professional company members. Descriptions and registration links are below.

Tuition is $100.00/month for the large group class and $25.00/month for each individual discipline class. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but shortly thereafter you will receive an email with additional registration information and an invoice for payment due on the first day of class.

School of The Arts Registration Details

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org