BACH announces Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 legacy vaccine temporarily reserved for Military personnel

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Beginning Friday, January 28th, 2022, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as the primary COVID-19 vaccine choice to TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 18 and older.

Until additional Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are received, the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in stock at Fort Campbell is temporarily reserved for active duty service members, beneficiaries receiving their second dose and/or those with medical indications.

Children ages 5 to 11 years old will continue to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine series at Fort Campbell’s COVID Vaccine Clinic. The pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old and is a smaller dose than adults receive.

Beneficiaries ages 12 years and older who received the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series at Fort Campbell can receive the second dose to complete the series at Fort Campbell.



TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries’ ages 12 to 17, who want to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their first COVID vaccine or as a booster, will need to receive their vaccine off-post through a TRICARE network pharmacy until more Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine becomes available at Fort Campbell.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to anyone with an existing appointment.

When Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for all TRICARE eligible beneficiaries, announcements will be made to the beneficiary population.

For more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine off post, visit the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Partners website at https://go.usa.gov/xtDyH or visit https://www.vaccines.gov to find a location near you.