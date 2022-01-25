Tennessee Democratic Party thanks Congressman Jim Cooper for Many Years of Service

Nashville, TN – Jim Cooper and the Cooper family were raised with public service at the forefront of their lives. For 32 years as a member of Congress, Jim Cooper has been a champion for the citizens of Tennessee.

He stood up for and represented Tennesseeans who lived in his district as well as those who had been cast aside by representatives in other districts.

Congressman Cooper’s legacy of public service has helped to create a booming Nashville, a stronger Tennessee, and a better America. With his departure from Congress, we commit to fighting to ensure that the 5th Congressional District does not fall into the hands of someone who fails to live up to that legacy.

We thank Congressman Cooper for his service to our state, our nation, and to our party.

The Tennessee Democratic Party (TNDP) works to elect Democratic candidates who believe that all Tennesseans deserve a better future no matter who you are, what you look like, where you live, who you love, or how you pray.