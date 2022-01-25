22.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
HomePoliticsTennessee Democratic Party thanks Congressman Jim Cooper for Many Years of Service
Politics

Tennessee Democratic Party thanks Congressman Jim Cooper for Many Years of Service

By News Staff
Congressman Jim Cooper
Congressman Jim Cooper

Tennessee Democratic Party - TNDPNashville, TN – Jim Cooper and the Cooper family were raised with public service at the forefront of their lives. For 32 years as a member of Congress, Jim Cooper has been a champion for the citizens of Tennessee.

He stood up for and represented Tennesseeans who lived in his district as well as those who had been cast aside by representatives in other districts.

Congressman Cooper’s legacy of public service has helped to create a booming Nashville, a stronger Tennessee, and a better America. With his departure from Congress, we commit to fighting to ensure that the 5th Congressional District does not fall into the hands of someone who fails to live up to that legacy.

We thank Congressman Cooper for his service to our state, our nation, and to our party.

About the Tennessee Democratic Party

The Tennessee Democratic Party (TNDP) works to elect Democratic candidates who believe that all Tennesseans deserve a better future no matter who you are, what you look like, where you live, who you love, or how you pray.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports 24-inch water main repair work in North Clarksville Postponed
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online