Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sections of Golf Club Lane, Madison Street closed for ongoing gas main work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will continue natural gas mainline work today, Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 and will close Golf Club Lane from Madison Street to Drinkard Drive and the southbound turning lane of Madison Street at the intersection of Golf Club Lane.

There will be no access to Golf Club Lane from Madison Street and motorists will be detoured to Drinkard Drive during the work. Old Ashland City Road traffic may turn north onto Golf Club Lane to access Madison Street.

Motorists are advised to choose an alternate travel route to avoid the area while work is underway.



If traveling near the work zone, motorists are asked to practice caution and be alert to utility workers and equipment.



The work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, January 27th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com