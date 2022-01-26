Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County announces New Board Members

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) has elected four new members to the affiliate’s Board of Directors. Joining the board are Blake Hendrickson, Rashidah Leverett, Karen Richards, and Rod Wright.

“We are grateful for the willingness to serve on the Board of Directors,” said Rob Selkow, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.”

“They all bring practical skills in volunteer work, public service, and business that will help guide our ministry as we bring in our new applicants for 2022,” Selkow stated.



The new members of the Board of Directors will assume their official duties in January 2022. New officers this year include Board President Kevin Underwood, Board Vice President John Johnson, Board Treasurer Debbie Frazier, and Board Secretary Blayne Clements. Lynn Stokes will serve as Past President following a successful term that helped shape Habitat for Humanity’s future.

Blake Hendrickson

Dr. Hendrickson is in his second year as Program Director for the Masters in Healthcare Administration at Austin Peay State University (APSU). His undergraduate degree is from Western Kentucky. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University and received his PhD at age at 61 from Northcentral University.

He is a Fellow of the Medical Group Management Association and serves as a Mentor and Essay grader for other members seeking Fellowship. Hendrickson has also served as a consultant for operations, strategy, mission statements, and one-to-one coaching for individuals in large companies.

Blake is a former member of the Middle Tennessee Performance for Service Committee Improvement team, helping businesses prepare and enter the Baldrige Award for Best Service and he has served on the American Heart Association committee.

After entering the healthcare industry, where he ran urgent care facilities, physician offices, and hospitals for some of the largest companies in the industry, Hendrickson decided to attain his PhD so he could teach after 25 years. Early in his career, he was in radio and television and is a former tennis professional.

Blake likes to spend time reading, writing, traveling with his wife Kellie, and enjoying their grandchildren. Blake still enjoys tennis and teaching his granddaughter, who hopes to pursue the game for a scholarship and possibly more!

Rashidah Leverett

Rashidah Leverett is an author, speaker, teacher, and certified coach. She was born and raised in

Newark, NJ where she joined the Army after high school. She served in the United States Army from 1992-1999 as a Unit Supply Specialist and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

After leaving the Army in 1999, Dr. Leverett worked for Walmart Stores, Inc. from 2001 to 2010, where she began as an overnight cashier and rose to Assistant Store Manager. Dr. Leverett left Walmart to pursue a career in Logistics with Lockheed-Martin, Inc. where she traveled to Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2011, Dr. Leverett began her career in higher education as an Adjunct Professor for Miller-Motte Technical College in Clarksville, TN. She was promoted to Director of Education in 2015 in the Madison, TN campus. In 2016, Miller-Motte closed its campus and Dr. Leverett started her online teaching and coaching businesses.

She was elected in 2018 as the Montgomery County Commissioner for District 5. Dr. Leverett served as Chair of the Jail and Juvenile Committee, Chair of the Legislative Liaison Committee, a member of the Budget Committee, the Board of Zoning and Appeals, and the Loss Control Committee. Along with her commitments, she volunteers weekly as a member of the Montgomery County Foster Care Review Board and serves food to the elderly in her district.

She holds Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees. She has a certification in Professional Coaching from Fowler Academy of Professional Coaches. She is a requested small-group speaker and moderator for workshops, conferences, and churches in areas of career development, leadership, and spiritual growth.



She is the co-author of “Madame President: How to Think and Act Like a Leader” released in March 2017. She is an Ordained Elder at Christ the Healer Church in Clarksville, TN.

Karen Richards

Karen Richards is a bestselling author, speaker, and health coach. For the past year and a half she has been in a Business Development role at Fortera Credit Union and has now transitioned into Mortgage.

Karen is a compassionate advocate for the “uniquely-abled” community as she has a child with many medical diagnoses. Her husband Josh is a teacher in the CMCSS school district and together they have three children. They are the founders of The Colton’s Corner Foundation – a foundation dedicated to creating recreation and travel experiences for all abilities.

As a family, they have a high standard for service to others, which is how Karen found Habitat. Her hobby and love of gardening and plants led her to assist with landscaping projects on recent Habitat builds as well as having served as a volunteer in the ReStore.

“I am appreciative for Habitat and what they do to serve our community. I am looking forward to getting to be a part of making such an impact!”

Rod Wright

Rod Wright is returning to Habitat, having previously served on the Board, Finance Committee, and briefly as Treasurer. Rod is a local certified public accountant with Henley Accounting & Tax, CPA, and serves on the Board and as Treasurer for Soldiers and Families Embraced (SAFE).

“Habitat serves an important and valuable role in the community. I am honored to be part of such an organization and to serve alongside so many people dedicated to Habitat’s mission.”

