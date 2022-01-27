Austin Peay State University Track’s Kenisha Phillips named OVC Female Athlete of the Week

Clarksville, TN – For the second week in a row, junior Kenisha Phillips of Austin Peay Track and Field has been named Ohio Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

Phillips registered top-five finishes in the 200 and 400-meter dash while helping the Govs 4×400 meter relay team place in the top ten at the Vanderbilt Invitational this past weekend. In the 200-meter dash, Phillips ran her fastest time of the season at 24.30 to finish fourth in the event. Her time was just 0.64 off her personal best and finished ahead of competition from Kentucky, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.

In the 400-meter dash, Phillips ran a season-best time of 54.64 to win her finals heat and finish second overall. Her time in the 400-meter is currently the 31st fastest in the NCAA. Last weekend at the Commodore Classic, Phillips registered a time of 56.33 to finish third in the 400-meter dash.



Rounding out her performance at the Vanderbilt Invitational, the Georgetown, Guyana, native helped the Govs 4×400 meter relay team run its fastest time of the season at 3:53.55 to finish ninth. The time is the third-fastest in the Ohio Valley Conference.

